First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Today is shaping up to be a windy and stormy day. We remain in the level 3/level 4 outlook area per the latest SPC maps…including a risk of tornadoes. The intensity will depend on how warm and humid it gets, as instability is the only real limiting factor. The main window looks to be about 2 pm west through 10 pm east. It will also be very windy today, with SSW gradient winds gusting to near 50 mph at times. Thunderstorms should push off to the east by about 9 or 10 o’clock, leading to a dry weekend.

Saturday will be dry but windy and cooler. In fact, factoring in the winds it will be a pretty chilly day, with highs ranging from the mid 50s northeast to mid 60s southwest. Sunday will be nicer, with less wind and warmer temps. A look into next week still shows an upper ridge developing over the Southeast. This will give us warm, humid and breezy conditions, with a chance of a few thunderstorms about mid-week, followed by cooler conditions to end the week.

