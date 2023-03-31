Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

First Alert Action Day due to severe storm/tornado threat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is shaping up to be a windy and stormy day.  We remain in the level 3/level 4 outlook area per the latest SPC maps…including a risk of tornadoes.  The intensity will depend on how warm and humid it gets, as instability is the only real limiting factor.  The main window looks to be about 2 pm west through 10 pm east.  It will also be very windy today,  with SSW gradient winds gusting to near 50 mph at times. Thunderstorms should push off to the east by about 9 or 10 o’clock,  leading to a dry weekend.

Saturday will be dry but windy and cooler.  In fact,  factoring in the winds it will be a pretty chilly day, with highs ranging from the mid 50s northeast to mid 60s southwest.  Sunday will be nicer, with less wind and warmer temps.  A look into next week still shows an upper ridge developing over the Southeast.  This will give us warm, humid and breezy conditions, with a chance of a few thunderstorms about mid-week, followed by cooler conditions to end the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of southeast Missouri is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather. Threats include...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/30/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert: Rain on the way before severe storms enter the Heartland
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 4pm on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 4pm on 3/30/23