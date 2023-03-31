Heartland Votes

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Donald Trump plans to surrender to New York authorities next Tuesday to comply with a grand...
What's next after Trump's indictment
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado emergency issued for Little Rock and nearby areas