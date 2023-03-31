$92M in freight projects coming to southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $92 million, in both federal and state money, is coming to southern Illinois for projects to improve freight mobility throughout the state.

According to State Senator Dale Fowler, $48 million will be used for safety improvement to Illinois Highway 57 and more than $24 million for an interchange at Interstate 57 and Route 149.

Other projects selected to receive funding in the 2023 Freight Investment Plan include nearly $12 million for truck parking at the Fort Massac Rest Area and $500,000 for a new port access road in Shawneetown.

“Through this money, drivers will soon see a six-lane expansion on I-57 south of Marion to I-24,” said Senator Fowler. “This stretch of roadway in and of itself is critical to southern Illinois transportation and will greatly improve our supply chain throughout our state. I want to thank the administration for their continued support in investing in downstate Illinois.”

According to Governor JB Pritzker, a total of nearly $200 million will be used for 22 port, rail and highway projects in Illinois to address bottlenecks, increase mobility, and improve the supply chain up and down the state.

For a full list of projects click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.