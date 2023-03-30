Heartland Votes

US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate

A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for February.(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. Exports and consumer spending were revised lower in Thursday’s report.

For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down significantly from a robust 5.9% in 2021.

Most economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current January-March quarter, in part because the Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates in its drive to curb inflation.

The resulting surge in borrowing costs has walloped the housing industry and made it more expensive for consumers and businesses to spend and invest in major purchases. As a consequence, the economy is widely expected to slide into a recession later this year.

The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times over the past year. The Fed’s policymakers are betting that they can stick a so-called soft landing — slowing growth just enough to tame inflation without tipping the world’s biggest economy into recession.

Yet as higher loan costs spread through the economy, analysts are generally skeptical that the United States can avoid a downturn. The main point of debate is whether a recession will prove mild, with only minor damage to hiring and growth, or severe, with waves of layoffs.

In the meantime, the job market has remained robust and exerted upward pressure on wages, which feeds into inflation. The pace of hiring is still healthy, and the unemployment rate is near a half-century low. The confidence and spending of consumers, who fuel the bulk of U.S. economic growth, remains relatively solid.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department was its third and final estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022. On April 27, the department will issue its initial estimate of growth in the current first quarter. Forecasters surveyed by the data firm FactSet have estimated that growth in the January-March quarter is decelerating to a 1.4% annual rate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual charges...
Former Chaffee teacher arrested for sex-related charges involving a minor
hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo off of Kessler...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.
27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are...
Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russian media: Court orders Wall Street Journal reporter to stay behind bars
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: News conference on crash of Army helicopters
Nighttime aerials show the scene of a train derailment in Raymond, Minnesota, early Thursday.
RAW AERIALS: Minnesota train derailment