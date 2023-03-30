Heartland Votes

Teen charged as an adult in connection with December shootings

Brennen Gibbs, 17 of Marion, Ill., is being charged as an adult in connection with shooting...
Brennen Gibbs, 17 of Marion, Ill., is being charged as an adult in connection with shooting investigations in Carbondale.(Source: Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois 17-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with multiple shootings in Carbondale.

Brennen Gibbs has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Gibbs is being charged as an adult.

Cervantez said Gibbs is charged with a shooting on South Forest Street on December 19 and with a shots fired call on West Pecan on December 24.

A home was damaged in the South Forest Street incident.

Cervantez said the gunfire reported on West Pecan was similar to a series of drive-by shootings reported in Marion and Herrin earlier that same Christmas Eve night. Five people were later arrested in connection with those shootings in Williamson County.

In a released statement, Cervantez thanked Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich and Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson for their help with the investigation.

“The cooperation among law enforcement professionals from Jackson County and Williamson County is key to keeping violent offenders off of the street,” said Cervantez. We’ll continue working together to keep Southern Illinois a safe community”

