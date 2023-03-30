Scott City ready to host SEMO football spring game; continue Redhawks’ efforts to connect with communities

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction at Houck Field is forcing SEMO football to take their annual spring game on the road for a second consecutive year. This time, the Redhawks will be playing at Scott City.

“I went to a Scott City High School game year two or three of being here,” said Matukewicz. “I left that game impressed with their community and fan support. Now they have a beautiful facility.”

The Rams had a brand new turf field installed prior to the 2022-23 school year.

“Three or four years ago you would have never even though about anything like (hosting a SEMO game),” Scott City Athletic Director Mark Dannenmueller said. “With the facility that we have now, it’s pretty cool that it’s happening now. We want people to see it. What better way than hosting a Division I spring game.”

Scott City H.S. hosting SEMO spring football game.

Matukewicz is happy to help “a great football town.”

“(Scott City football) is blue collar guys and they’re kind of my people,” Matukewicz said. “Hopefully we can shine a light on that community, that school and the awesome job they do.”

Charleston native and current SEMO running back Q’Nairies Anderson played at Scott City’s field against the Rams in high school. The only player on the Redhawks’ current spring roster to do so.

“Never thought I’d be back,” Anderson said with a smile. “It’ll be great to go back and see how things are changing. Getting the team there and stuff like that.”

Anderson appreciates the exposure SEMO is providing the high school programs of southeast Missouri with efforts like this.

“It’s great getting more guys down south and getting them opportunities,” said Anderson. “Coach Tuke loves us and he likes giving people opportunity.”

Matukewicz feels passionate about connecting with the local communities.

“We are the flag-bearer for this institution,” said Matukewicz. “It’s not just for Cape or Cape County. It’s for our region. We’re so much stronger together. Whatever role we can play in that is our responsibility.”

That effort is making an impact.

“When they come here and want to be involved, it makes you want to be involved in their athletic programs even more,” said Dannenmueller. “It’s really neat. We’re really fortunate that they reached out and wanted to come down here. We’re extremely happy to have them, that’s for sure.”

