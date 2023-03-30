Heartland Votes

Roads closed in Trigg County to help with response to Fort Campbell helicopter crash

The closures are to help crews with their response efforts to the crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Several roads in Trigg County are closed Thursday, March 30.

The closures are to help crews with their response efforts to the crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters.

According to the Kentucky Transportation (KYTC), the closed roads are restricted to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

It is unknown when they may reopen.

KYTC said more roads could be added as investigators get a better defined crash debris field.

The following is the list of roads closed at this time:

  • KY 272/Canton Pike- Blocked between U.S. 68 and KY 1175/Old Dover Road
  • KY 3568/Canton Road- Blocked between Averitt Road and KY 272
  • KY 1062/Maple Grove Church Road- Blocked between KY 272/Old Canton Pike at Floyd Sumner Road
  • Floyd Sumner Road
  • Bobby Light Road
  • Oak Grove Church Road
  • Lancaster Road

