Roads closed in Trigg County to help with response to Fort Campbell helicopter crash

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Several roads in Trigg County are closed Thursday, March 30.

The closures are to help crews with their response efforts to the crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters.

According to the Kentucky Transportation (KYTC), the closed roads are restricted to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

It is unknown when they may reopen.

KYTC said more roads could be added as investigators get a better defined crash debris field.

The following is the list of roads closed at this time:

KY 272/Canton Pike- Blocked between U.S. 68 and KY 1175/Old Dover Road

KY 3568/Canton Road- Blocked between Averitt Road and KY 272

KY 1062/Maple Grove Church Road- Blocked between KY 272/Old Canton Pike at Floyd Sumner Road

Floyd Sumner Road

Bobby Light Road

Oak Grove Church Road

Lancaster Road

