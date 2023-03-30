Police: Woman pepper sprayed man demanding hug, grabbing another woman

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police officers rushed to the scene of a screaming woman early Thursday morning, March 30.

Officers said they heard the screams at 1:03 a.m. coming from the South Washington Street and East Walnut Street area.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman and learned a man was allegedly trying to take away her cellphone.

Police the victim told officers that suspect came up to her and tried to get her to hug him.

The victim said she walked away, but the suspect continued to watch her while yelling insults.

She then pulled out her pepper spray to defend herself and her cellphone in an attempt to call police.

The victim said the suspect continued to come toward her as she was calling 911. That’s when she pepper sprayed the suspect.

She told police the suspect tried to take away the phone and they were struggling over it.

Police said the victim suffered exposure to the pepper spray, but was not injured in the incident.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Ryan M. Steinman, of Hurst.

Steinman was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Officers said Steinman is also a suspect in an another case where a woman was grabbed by the waist on March 9 near the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and West Grand Avenue. The woman was able to get away.

Steinman has been charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges in connection with this case as well.

