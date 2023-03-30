Heartland Votes

Police: Bomb threat at Perry Co. Middle School

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On the evening of March 29, the Perryville Police Department was notified of a bomb threat at Perry County Middle School.

According to a release from the police dept., a third party notified the police of a middle school student who had told several other students during class today not to come to school tomorrow because he was bringing a bomb to the school.

School officials were immediately notified and the student who allegedly made the threat was identified.

Officers made detained the juvenile at his residence and brought him in for questioning. During the interview, the juvenile admitted to the threat but denied being serious about doing anything. The juvenile was turned over to the juvenile officer, according to the release.

Police searched the residence, but no weapons or bomb making materials were found.

Chief Direk Hunt gave a statement about the incident.

“We do not feel there is any articulable threat to the Perry County School District #32 campus or any other school campus in Perryville at this time,” Hunt said. “Our officers acted swiftly and thoroughly to close this case.”

Hunt also commended the reporting party and their student.

“They have taken to heart our plea of ‘If you see or hear something, say something’,” Hunt said. “Their information aided in bringing this case to a swift resolution.”

Hunt encouraged the public to contact the police dept. if they see or hear anything suspicious.

