Heartland Votes

Paducah Police seek sex offender non-compliant with registry

Paducah Police are looking for 66-year-old Ivan Bard.
Paducah Police are looking for 66-year-old Ivan Bard.(Paducah Police Department)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are looking for a man who is not in compliance with the sex offender registry, and the public is being asked to help find him.

Ivan Bard was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of third-degree rape and seven counts of third-degree sodomy in 1992 in Jefferson County, KY.

The case involved the rape, sodomy and sexual abuse of a nine-year-old child.

Since the conviction, Bard has been required to comply with the state sex offender registry.

After letters were sent to Bard in December and January trying to confirm his last known address, a detective with Paducah Police checked on his last known address and was told he hadn’t lived there since October 2022.

If you know where Bard is, call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.

