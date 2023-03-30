New Vienna-Goreville head football coach named

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Vienna-Goreville have a new varsity football head coach.

According to Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, Tyler Rumsey was hired as a the new coach of the Eagles during a special board meeting on Wednesday, March 29.

Stafford said plans are in the works for a meet-and-greet with Rumsey and the V-G football team sometime next week after spring break.

He will be the fifth varsity coach in V-G football history.

Coach Rumsey is not a stranger to the program.

He was an assistant coach for the Eagles during the 2019 season.

Rumsey also served as the co-defensive coordinator for the Harrisburg Bulldogs the last two seasons.

Stafford said Rumsey is a 2001 graduate of Harrisburg High School, where he played four years as an offensive lineman and linebacker and was member and team captain on the 2000 Harrisburg Bulldog’s state championship team.

In a released statement, Rumsey said he is looking forward to his new role as head coach.

“I’m excited, this (coaching football) is something that has always been a dream for my family and me,” said Rumsey.

Rumsey replaces Robbie Womack, who resigned from the head coach position earlier this month.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.