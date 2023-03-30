Heartland Votes

Man identified from 1982 Troy, MO. cold case

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person found dead in 1984 was identified this year by investigators in Lincoln County in a decades-long cold case.

Jack Langeneckert from Florissant went missing on March 9, 1982, and his car was found at Lambert Airport. His body wasn’t found until two years later when it was discovered by a farmer. He died of a gunshot to the head. He didn’t have any form of identification on him, and his body had decomposed too much to be able to identify him after he was found.

In 2015 police attempted to find a DNA match but were unable to. Police more recently worked with Jennifer Bengston, associate professor of history and anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University, and a group of students to positively identify him.

All the cold case detectives working in Lincoln County are volunteers who are employed at other agencies, David Hill with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are now attempting to piece together Langeneckert’s life to further the work on the cold case and figure out who murdered him.

Any information on Langeneckert or this case is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

