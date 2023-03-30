Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Friday Severe Weather Threat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A nice day today before the weather turns wet and stormy tonight into Friday.   Highs this afternoon look to be in the 65 to 70 range,  with a south breeze and some afternoon clouds.   Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through overnight…..along with stronger south winds and mostly cloudy skies.  The main event will be Friday afternoon and evening as an upper trough and front approach from the west.  Scattered strong thunderstorms appear likely during this period.  SPC has the region in a level 3 to 4 risk of severe, including tornadoes.  It will also be quite windy.  Heavy downpours are also a threat although overall rainfall amounts should be less than with last week’s system.

We’ll get a break from wet weather over the weekend as dry and cooler air blows in from the northwest.  Saturday is shaping up to be cool and breezy…Sunday should be a bit nicer.  However,  looking into the middle of next week,  strong southerly flow aloft begins to send warmer and more humid air into the region.  This will be the warmest weather of the season thus far…but as energy moves in from the west there looks to be a chance of scattered strong storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual charges...
Former Chaffee teacher arrested for sex-related charges involving a minor
hurt
5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo off of Kessler...
Groundbreaking for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.
27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are...
Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for Cocaine
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Afternoon Outlook
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 3/29
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 3/29
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 3/29
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 3/29
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 3/29/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 3/29/23