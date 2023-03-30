First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A nice day today before the weather turns wet and stormy tonight into Friday. Highs this afternoon look to be in the 65 to 70 range, with a south breeze and some afternoon clouds. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through overnight…..along with stronger south winds and mostly cloudy skies. The main event will be Friday afternoon and evening as an upper trough and front approach from the west. Scattered strong thunderstorms appear likely during this period. SPC has the region in a level 3 to 4 risk of severe, including tornadoes. It will also be quite windy. Heavy downpours are also a threat although overall rainfall amounts should be less than with last week’s system.

We’ll get a break from wet weather over the weekend as dry and cooler air blows in from the northwest. Saturday is shaping up to be cool and breezy…Sunday should be a bit nicer. However, looking into the middle of next week, strong southerly flow aloft begins to send warmer and more humid air into the region. This will be the warmest weather of the season thus far…but as energy moves in from the west there looks to be a chance of scattered strong storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

