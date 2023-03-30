Heartland Votes

First Alert: Nice today; tracking severe storms Friday

Most of the Heartland is at a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe weather. Our southern...
Most of the Heartland is at a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe weather. Our southern counties are outlooked at a level 4. Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy downpours.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Strong to severe storms are likely Friday afternoon and evening as an upper trough and front moves in from the west.

Most of the Heartland is at a threat level 3 out of 5 for severe weather. Our southern counties are outlooked at a level 4.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the main threat from storms include tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Rainfall amounts should be less than last week’s system.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph is expected.

Timing for storms looks to be between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Today’s forecast

Today is looking very nice and warm with sunny skies.

Afternoon highs will be in the 65 to 70 degree range.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will move through overnight, along with stronger winds and mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll get a break from storms over the weekend as dry and cooler air moves in from the northwest.

Saturday is looking cool and breezy.

Sunday should be a bit nicer with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

The middle of next week is looking warm and humid with a chance of scattered strong storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

