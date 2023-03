CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIU Basketball star Marcus Domask is entering his name in the 2023 NBA Draft process.

Domask will also maintain his college eligibility and keep his options open by entering the Transfer Portal.

Domask was the team’s top scorer this season averaging 17 points a game for the Salukis.

