Heartland Votes

Cardinals fumble away Opening Day, Contreras leaves St. Louis debut with a right-knee injury

Contreras took a triple-digit Jordan Hicks fastball off the kneecap in the eighth inning.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, center, leaves a baseball game with the help of...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, center, leaves a baseball game with the help of trainer Chris Conroy and manager Oliver Marmol (37) after being injured during the eighth inning on opening day against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday, March 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a game that was far from perfect but contained more than enough positive moments to instill confidence in a promising season to come, the Cardinals appeared well on their way to a storybook win Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Then the top of the eighth inning happened.

Every starter in the Cardinals lineup recorded at least one hit in Thursday’s game, but it wasn’t enough for the Redbirds as St. Louis allowed two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings to drop the opener to Toronto, 10-9.

As if the sting of letting the Opening Day game slip through your fingertips wasn’t brutal enough, the question of the moment is how long the Cardinals could be feeling the effects of what took place in the top half of the inning. New Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was forced to leave his debut prematurely after taking a 102.7 mph Jordan Hicks sinker off the right kneecap.

Contreras broke out of his squat to chase after the wild pitch but was noticeably limping as he retrieved the baseball. After testing the knee under the eye of a team trainer, Contreras could be seen shaking his head, seemingly unable to comfortably get into a catcher’s stance.

The Cardinals announced that Contreras was removed from the game with a right-knee contusion. X-rays on the knee came back negative, but Oliver Marmol added that Contreras still needed to get an MRI to rule out any major concerns.

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos was unavailable to pitch Thursday after tweaking his lower back. His status is considered day-to-day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of southeast Missouri is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather. Threats include...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

The Cardinals will open the 2023 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. on...
Guide to St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Opening Day
Preview of Cardinals 2023 Opening Day
Preview of Cardinals 2023 Opening Day
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’
Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster