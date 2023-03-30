Cardinals-Bluejays opening day game labeled the most in-demand game of MLB’s ‘Opening Day’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a postseason appearance last season and high hopes for 2023, there is plenty of demand for Cardinals tickets this season.

If you’re trying to go to opening day on Thursday, you can still find tickets on secondary markets, you might just have to pay a little more. The cheapest tickets on StubHub are $40 each, and that’s for standing room only.

According to StubHub, that opening game between the Cardinals and Bluejays is the most in-demand opening day game this year, and the St. Louis has the third most in-demand tickets in all of baseball. The team is only behind the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees.

Adam Budelli, a spokesman for StubHub, told News 4 that they have seen a massive uptick from Cardinal fans and that people in 47 different states have bought tickets to Busch Stadium already for this season.

He said if you’re trying to go for cheap, weekday games are 15% cheaper than games on the weekends.

“If you have the opportunity to have a flexible schedule, that will certainly help ensure that you can get the best seat you’re looking for for a certain game or even a more affordable ticket,” said Budelli.

Outside of the opening series, the most in-demand series this season include games against the Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

