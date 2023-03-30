Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Cairo man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Carbondale has been arrested.

According to Carbondale Police, 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse was taken into custody in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, March 28.

Morse was wanted by police in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Jacob Gary in October 2022.

Police identified Morse as a suspect in Gary’s shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morse, charging him with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The warrant has a $2 million bond.

In November, a Jackson County grand jury indicted Morse on two counts of first-degree murder.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Southern Illinois and the US Marshals, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division - Gulf Coast Violent Offenders & Fugitive Task Force arrested Morse into in Houston.

Extradition proceedings are underway in Texas to bring Gary back to Jackson County to stand trial.

