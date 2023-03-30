Heartland Votes

2 killed, 5 wounded in Memphis restaurant shooting

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Police Department said they responded to a shooting at a restaurant that killed two people and injured five.

The shooting occurred at 11:17 p.m. Wednesday outside of Prive, a restaurant located in the Hickory Hill area.

According to Memphis Police Department, one man was found dead on the scene.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

Police say five more victims, four men and one woman, arrived at a hospital in their own vehicles.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting stemmed from an altercation that started inside, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual charges...
Former Chaffee teacher arrested for sex-related charges involving a minor
31-year-old Matthew Charles Jones of O’Fallon, Mo. is charged with five counts of DWI - serious...
Suspect charged after 5 police officers, 1 child hurt in crash in Maryland Heights
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo off of Kessler...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.
27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are...
Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine
The Cardinals will open the 2023 season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:10 p.m. on...
Guide to St. Louis Cardinals 2023 Opening Day

Latest News

Lucille Claridge, 104, is still tickling the ivories nearly a century later.
104-year-old woman has been playing piano for nearly a century
A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
Nashville authorities release 911 calls for help during school shooting
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Students leave campus after reported shooting at NC college
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
US: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea
Students and parents from schools across Colorado take part in a rally calling for state...
Gunshot injuries in US surged during pandemic, CDC says