Williamson County Sheriff creates ATV Criminal Patrol program

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich is implementing a new program to include using all-terrain vehicles as part of the office’s operations.

He has created the ATV Criminal Patrol Program.

Sheriff Diederich said it will primarily be used to stop crime in rural communities and for search and rescue missions to help deputies respond to areas previously inaccessible.

The sheriff wants to assure the public the new program will not be used to interfere with recreational ATV users, but to aid deputies in catching suspects using the vehicles to trespass on private property and other crimes.

The patrol program would also be used to help respond to ATV enthusiasts who get stuck or have a vehicle breakdown.

Diederich said his office is working with Williamson County State’s Attorney Ted Hampson to have the program’s ATVs classified as “Authorized Emergency Vehicles.”

The cost of the program has not been released.

Diederich hints it will be significant, but plans to minimize the cost will likely be revealed in the coming weeks.

The ATV program is something the sheriff has been focused on since he took office.

Diederich said the idea came to him after he was discouraged by a trespasser riding an ATV who got away in a wooded area after a short chase.

This happened during his first week as sheriff.

After this he started a pilot ATV program.

Diederich said within the first week deputies were involved in a chase with a suspect using an ATV stolen out of Franklin County. He said the deputies were able to restore the stolen vehicle to the owner.

