Heartland Votes

Wienermobile coming to southern Ill. this weekend; driver, Carbondale native

A woman from Carbondale, Illinois is a “Hotdogger”--a driver of the Oscar Mayer...
A woman from Carbondale, Illinois is a “Hotdogger”--a driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile--and she is headed to southern Illinois this weekend.(Keagan Schlosser)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman from Carbondale, Illinois is a “Hotdogger”--a driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile--and she is headed to southern Illinois this weekend.

Keagan Schlosser, who calls herself Chili Cheez Keagz, competed against thousands of applicants to become one of 12 Hotdoggers nationwide.

“I feel fortunate to represent southern Illinois as I criss-cross America--I’ve seen 21 states since June,” Schlosser said.

According to a statement from the local Hotdogger, the iconic 27-foot-long vehicle will be in southern Ill. this upcoming weekend, March 30 through April 1. Schlosser said she will be taking it to her favorite local spots and attending events in the area.

On Saturday, April 1, Schlosser will bring the Wienermobile to Spring Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington Street between Rte. 13 West and Rte. 13 East.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher is facing sexual charges involving a child.
Former Chaffee teacher accused of sexual misconduct
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest

Latest News

27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are...
Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for Cocaine
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich is implementing a new program to include using...
Williamson County Sheriff creates ATV Criminal Patrol program
Mercy and Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees have finalized a lease agreement so...
Mercy and Perry County approve lease agreement for Memorial Hospital