Wienermobile coming to southern Ill. this weekend; driver, Carbondale native

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman from Carbondale, Illinois is a “Hotdogger”--a driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile--and she is headed to southern Illinois this weekend.

Keagan Schlosser, who calls herself Chili Cheez Keagz, competed against thousands of applicants to become one of 12 Hotdoggers nationwide.

“I feel fortunate to represent southern Illinois as I criss-cross America--I’ve seen 21 states since June,” Schlosser said.

According to a statement from the local Hotdogger, the iconic 27-foot-long vehicle will be in southern Ill. this upcoming weekend, March 30 through April 1. Schlosser said she will be taking it to her favorite local spots and attending events in the area.

On Saturday, April 1, Schlosser will bring the Wienermobile to Spring Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington Street between Rte. 13 West and Rte. 13 East.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.