Heartland Votes

Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis

Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis
Remains of soldier killed in World War II coming home to St. Louis
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The remains of a St. Louis soldier killed during World War II are finally coming home.

Army Pvt. James R. Tash will be laid to rest on April 7 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. He was a member of the 31st infantry when Japanese forces invaded the Philippines in December 1941.

Tash was a prisoner of war and was subjected to the horrific Bataan death march. He was just 20 when he died in July 1942. DNA helped to identify his remains in 2022, decades after his death.

The Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified Tash.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018

Latest News

A view of the fire from just east of Pumpkin Patch Road, near Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, on...
Crews controlling large field fire south of Johnston City, Ill.
Crews were on the scene of a large field fire Tuesday afternoon, March 28.
Williamson County field fire
The grand opening for the Jefferson Community Center is on April 6, at 1 p.m. (Source - KFVS)
Jefferson Community Center grand opening in April
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
Groundbreaking scheduled for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.
People are beginning to fill the pews now that churches have returned to in-person...
Local church leaders recover from post pandemic attendance