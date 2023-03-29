Heartland Votes

Police investigating after man shot in the foot

Paducah Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the foot.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a reported shooting on the 600 block of South 28th Street.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the case.

Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.

