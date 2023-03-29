Police investigating after man shot in the foot
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a reported shooting on the 600 block of South 28th Street.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot.
The victim was treated at a local hospital.
Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in the case.
Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8550.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.