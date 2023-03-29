Heartland Votes

Paducah couple wanted after their 2-year-old daughter tested positive for Cocaine

27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are...
27-year-olds Chrishell Burns (left) and Jakyron Burnside (right) of Jarrett Street, Paducah are charged with second-degree criminal abuse after their toddler tested positive for Cocaine
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a couple after they brought their two-year-old daughter to the emergency room, and the child tested positive for cocaine.

27-year-olds Chrishell Burns and Jakyron Burnside of Jarrett Street, Paducah are charged with second-degree criminal abuse. Detectives said Burns brought the child into a local emergency room on March 19. The daughter was reportedly lethargic, in and out of consciousness and had trouble breathing. Narcan was administered and the child recovered consciousness before being flown to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

Both parents were interviewed at the hospital the next day and denied using illegal drugs. A search warrant was obtained and officers searched the couple’s home. Officers found 2.5 grams of cocaine in a plastic bag, a container that field-tested positive for meth, and a small amount of marijuana in a kitchen drawer.

The 2-year-old and her three siblings were removed by Social Services, and police have been unable to locate Burns and Burnside. Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Both have been charged in a warrant with a second-degree criminal abuse, and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

