Mercy and Perry County approve lease agreement for Memorial Hospital

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mercy and Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees have finalized a lease agreement so that Mercy can operate and manage the county-owned hospital in Perryville, Mo.

Integration of the hospital and the Perry County Health System is expected to take place in the fall. The initial lease if for eight years with the chance to renew for another six years, with a second chance for an additional six years, for a total length of up to 20 years.

The PCMH Board of Trustees negotiated the lease agreement voted 4-1 to approve it. The lease agreement was presented to the Perry County Commission, and after seeking the advice of legal counsel, the commission approved the agreement unanimously.

Mercy intends to retain all current PCHS employees, who will become Mercy co-workers, and physicians employed by PCHS will be invited to join Mercy Clinic. All co-workers who remain in good standing will maintain their positions for a minimum of 18 months.

