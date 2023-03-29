Heartland Votes

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in Nashville. (Credit: Instagram/MelissaJoanHart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Melissa Joan Hart is sharing how she helped some children following the school shooting in Nashville.

The actress posted on Instagram saying she was near The Covenant School shortly after Monday’s deadly shooting.

She said she helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were coming out of the woods to escape the situation.

Hart, whose children go to a school near The Covenant School, said she waited to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

Hart is best known for her work as a teen actor starring in sitcoms including “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
WATCH: 2 robbery suspects fall through restaurant ceiling
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US