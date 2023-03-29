Jefferson Aquatic Center grand opening in April

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The grand opening for the Jefferson Aquatic Center is on April 6, at 1 p.m.

On August 13, 2021, there was a groundbreaking for the Jefferson Pool Project, which was a topic of discussion amongst city leaders for several years.

The community center is located on the back side of Jefferson Elementary School, at 420 S. Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.