Jefferson Aquatic Center grand opening in April

The grand opening for the Jefferson Community Center is on April 6, at 1 p.m. (Source - KFVS)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The grand opening for the Jefferson Aquatic Center is on April 6, at 1 p.m.

On August 13, 2021, there was a groundbreaking for the Jefferson Pool Project, which was a topic of discussion amongst city leaders for several years.

The community center is located on the back side of Jefferson Elementary School, at 420 S. Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

