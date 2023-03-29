Heartland Votes

Free soup giveaway in Marion, Ill.

The soup was gathered at more than a dozen collection sites during this month’s third annual...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fowler-Bonan Foundation will be hosting a free soup giveaway in Marion this weekend.

The Fowler-Bonan Foundation will be handing out canned soup with help from Laborers Local 773 on Saturday, April 1.

A drive-through distribution site will be set up at the Oasis Powersports dealership, located at the former Toyrs-R-Us building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event is free and open to the public.

