Free soup giveaway in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Fowler-Bonan Foundation will be hosting a free soup giveaway in Marion this weekend.

The Fowler-Bonan Foundation will be handing out canned soup with help from Laborers Local 773 on Saturday, April 1.

A drive-through distribution site will be set up at the Oasis Powersports dealership, located at the former Toyrs-R-Us building, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The event is free and open to the public.

The soup was gathered at more than a dozen collection sites during this month’s third annual “Together We CAN” food drive.

