Former SEMO Outfielder wraps up strong Spring with the Astros

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Baseball star Justin Dirden just missed making the Houston Astros Big League squad right out of Spring Training.

According to a story on the Astros website, Dirden, who had an outstanding Grapefruit league run, will head down to the Minors to get more playing time.

The 25-year-old Dirden will begin the season with Triple-A Sugar Land.

All indications point to Dirden making his way up to the big league club in the not-so-distant future.

