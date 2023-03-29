Heartland Votes

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Warming trend starts today....plus....severe storms possible Friday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A couple of pleasant and warmer days are on tap before the weather turns stormy by Friday.  In the short term,  clear skies and calm winds will allow for air temps this morning to fall to near freezing over most of the region,  resulting in scattered frost.  A few valley locations could dip into the upper 20s.  Once the sun comes up, however,  full sun combined with light southerly winds should allow for a rapid warmup,  with afternoon highs in the 60 to 65 range.  Tonight will be mostly clear and cool (but not as cold) and then Thursday will be a bit warmer but with a stronger southerly breeze.

The main weather  event continues to be Friday,  with both severe storms and heavy downpours possible.  SPC already has the region in an enhanced (level 3) risk.  Behind this front it will be windy and cooler but dry on Saturday,  but with a warming trend by Sunday.  Next week is shaping up to be very mild but unsettled, with occasional showers and storm chances starting Monday or Tuesday.

