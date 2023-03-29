First Alert: Warming trend begins today

(KFVS) - Today and tomorrow will be mild before turning stormy by Friday.

This morning is starting off cold with scattered frost.

Wake-up temperatures for most locations will be near freezing, but a few valley locations could dip into the upper 20s.

Sunshine and light southerly winds should rapidly warmup temperatures.

Afternoon highs will range from 60 to 65 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, but not cold.

Thursday afternoon will be a bit warmer, with a stronger southerly breeze.

Chances for strong to severe storms and heavy downpours arrive Friday.

The Heartland is at a level 3 (out of 5) risk for severe storms.

Saturday is looking windy, cooler, but dry after the front passes out of the region.

Another warming trend arrives by Sunday.

Next week is shaping up to be very mild, but unsettled with occasional shower and storm chances starting Monday or Tuesday.

