City Hall closed in Clinton, Ky.

The City of Clinton announced on Facebook that City Hall will be closed for the time being
The City of Clinton announced on Facebook that City Hall will be closed for the time being
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - City Hall is closing in Clinton, Ky. according to the City of Clinton Facebook page.

Posted on March 28, the City of Clinton announced that City Hall will be closed for the time being. The reason for the closure is related to City Hall receiving severe weather damage.

The office has been closed for the health and safety for the employees and customers. Bills are asked to be mailed or by using the drop box in front of the office.

It is currently unclear when City Hall will reopen or they will use another building in the mean time.

