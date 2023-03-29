Former Chaffee teacher accused of sexual misconduct

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher is facing sexual charges involving a child.

According to Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb, 29-year-old Mitchell J. Dirnberger is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, endangering the welfare of a child-first degree and sexual misconduct-second degree.

Charges were filed against Dirnberger on Tuesday, March 28.

A court date has not been set at this time.

Cobb said Dirnberger was a teacher in the Chaffee School District at the time of the alleged misconduct, but is no longer associated with the school system in any way.

According to court documents, Dirnberger had a sexual conversation through Snapchat messages with a 16-year-old girl during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 19.

Court papers state Dirnberger tried to convince the teenager to come to his house to “cuddle,” and the teen refused saying what he proposed is illegal.

Those records also indicate the messages were reported to Chaffee Junior/Senior High School Administration and the School Resource Officer on Friday, March 19.

According to the school district’s website, Dirnberger was an industrial technology teacher at the Jr./Sr. High.

