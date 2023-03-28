Heartland Votes

Water being monitored in Henderson after barge incident in Louisville

Barge incident in Louisville
Barge incident in Louisville(Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say their Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to a barge incident Tuesday morning on the Ohio River in Louisville.

They say it involves 11 barges, 10 of which came loose from the tug.

Officials say one barge carrying approximately 1400 tons of methanol became lodged at the McAlpine Dam and is partially submerged.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) are working with the team, as well as local emergency officials.

The ERT has dispatched a boat team to assist with downstream assessment and water quality monitoring.

The nearest municipal water intake downstream is in Henderson, KY.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018

Latest News

Paducah Police are investigating a reported shooting on the 600 block of South 28th Street.
Police investigating after man shot in the foot
Paducah Police investigating shooting
Paducah Police investigating shooting
Carbondale police warn of recent scam targeting businesses
Carbondale police warn of recent scam targeting businesses
A view of the fire from just east of Pumpkin Patch Road, near Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, on...
Crews controlling large field fire south of Johnston City, Ill.
Crews were on the scene of a large field fire Tuesday afternoon, March 28.
Williamson County field fire