SIU Day of Giving scheduled for March 28

Today is SIU's Day of Giving. Kathryn Sime, with SIU, shares what's in store to engage donors to get into the Saluki spirit.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 7th annual SIU Day of Giving will be held Tuesday, March 28.

The university said this year’s focus for the 24-hour online fundraising effort is on engagement.

“The SIU Day of Giving is about Saluki spirit. It’s about engaging with the university and being a part of something bigger,” said SIU Foundation CEO Matt Kupec in a released statement. “When thousands of Salukis focus their energy on a singular goal, it’s an incredible sight to behold.”

Supporters are encouraged to visit siuday.siu.edu to make a monetary gift of any size and directed to any college, unit, program or initiative.

Donations this year can also be made through Venmo by searching for “@SIU-Foundation” under the Charities tab and typing “Day of Giving” in the message. The area of campus donors want to support should be added.

The university states all gifts are made securely and are tax-deductible.

For a third year, the SIU Day of Giving will feature a broadcast featuring Chancellor Austin Lane, every college’s dean, members of the faculty and staff and students.

Online, there is also a feature showing leaderboards of what groups have brought in the most gifts and what groups have raised the most throughout the day.

At 2 p.m., university leaders and students will gather at the Morris Library rotunda for a Day of Giving announcement from Chancellor Lane.

According to Southern Illinois University, more than $3.5 million was raised through more than 2,400 individual donations last year.

Nearly $10 million total has been raised in the past six years of the event.

