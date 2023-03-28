Heartland Votes

Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez(Cheshire Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.

Hernandez, who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note onto the property, police said. He then left.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Riverview, Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

Earlier Thursday, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

An ESPN spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police and declined further comment.

Also Thursday, Cheshire police charged Hernandez with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges in connection with events on March 8, court records show.

Police said Hernandez eluded Southington and Cheshire police during chases but was later caught in Bristol. Bristol police said Hernandez was having a mental health problem and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said Hernandez told them he had been driving around Connecticut that day trying to get arrested “because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims
A view of the fire from just east of Pumpkin Patch Road, near Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, on...
Crews on scene of large field fire south of Johnston City, Ill.
Police are investigating reports of “theft by deception” at area businesses.
Carbondale police warn of recent scam targeting businesses
The state fire marshal is investigating a deadly house fire in East Cape Girardeau.
Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.