Paducah man indicted for child sexual exploitation and pornography

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KFVS) - On March 15, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green indicted a former Franklin, Kentucky, man with sexual exploitation of a child by producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the indictment, Clint Culverhouse, 33, currently of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Franklin, Ky., was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Culverhouse initially appeared in court on March 17, before a U. S. Magistrate Judge of the U. S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

The FBI Paducah Satellite Office and the Kentucky State Police are investigating this case.

