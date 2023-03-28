Heartland Votes

New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo

New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo
New electric train chugs out of the station at St. Louis Zoo
By Alex Gaul
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Visitors to the St. Louis Zoo this Summer might notice a new green train engine chugging around the zoo’s decades-old railroad.

The new electric train made its first trip around the Zoo Tuesday morning. Zoo leaders say it is a green, cleaner alternative to the zoo’s existing locomotives that may eventually become the standard.

The engine joins the six existing engines at the Zoo, and it is named for Mary Meachum, a 19th-century Missouri abolitionist who spent her life helping slaves along the underground railroad. She and her husband, John Berry Meachum, started a school to teach both free and enslaved black children.

Zoo leaders say it’s the first engine named after a woman. They praised Meachum’s legacy and said it was the perfect way to honor her legacy.

“She was generous and empathetic to those whose condition she did not know,” said Angela De Silva, a retired professor and historian. “She died in 1869, never having any children of her own, but left a legacy and imprint on the concept of slavery.”

The zoo’s Emerson Zooline Railroad is a beloved tradition for generations of St. Louis families. The zoo says it has served more than 41 million guests since it opened 60 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
Iron County Sheriff’s wife, lawyer speak out following recent arrest
According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018

Latest News

A view of the fire from just east of Pumpkin Patch Road, near Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, on...
Crews controlling large field fire south of Johnston City, Ill.
Crews were on the scene of a large field fire Tuesday afternoon, March 28.
Williamson County field fire
The grand opening for the Jefferson Community Center is on April 6, at 1 p.m. (Source - KFVS)
Jefferson Community Center grand opening in April
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
Groundbreaking scheduled for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.
People are beginning to fill the pews now that churches have returned to in-person...
Local church leaders recover from post pandemic attendance