Heartland Votes

Mo. State Highway Patrol trooper from Heartland named finalist in Trooper of the Year award

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Shipley was one of four finalists recognized at the...
Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Shipley was one of four finalists recognized at the 2023 IACP Division Midyear meeting.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper from the Heartland was named a finalist for Trooper of the Year by International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Trooper Adam Shipley was one of four finalists recognized at the 2023 IACP Division Midyear meeting.

Finalists are selected by members of the State and Provincial Police Division.

You can watch his video below.

According to its website, IACP is the world’s largest professional association for police leaders. It has more than 32,000 members in more than 170 countries.

The not-for-profit is located in Alexandria, Virginia.

