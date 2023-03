MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System will host a Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Ceremony on Wednesday, March 29.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a dedication ceremony starting at 2 p.m.

It will be at the Behavioral Health Building in Marion, Ill.

