Man shot in stomach near Bixby; authorities looking for suspect

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a shooting that took place near Bixby, Missouri.

Police received a report of a man who was shot in the stomach on County Rd. 79 around 8 p.m.

According to MSHP, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

MSHP have left the scene, and the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office is taking over the ongoing investigation.

