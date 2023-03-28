Heartland Votes

Man shot in stomach near Bixby; authorities looking for suspect

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene of a shooting that took place near Bixby, Missouri.

Police received a report of a man who was shot in the stomach on County Rd. 79 around 8 p.m.

According to MSHP, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

MSHP have left the scene, and the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Office is taking over the ongoing investigation.

