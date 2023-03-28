Heartland Votes

Long-time River Campus board member, Cape Girardeau BBQ contest founder dies at 95

Ruth Rueseler Knote passed away March 27, 2023 at the age of 95.
Ruth Rueseler Knote passed away March 27, 2023 at the age of 95.(Courtesy of family)
By Heartland News
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A long-time River Campus board member and co-founder of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce’s BBQ contest has passed away.

Ruth Rueseler Knote passed away Monday, March 27 at the age of 95.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at Ford and Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.

The funeral service will at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Ellen Gurnon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus or First Presbyterian Church.

When the River Campus project began, Ruth was appointed to the board of directors by the city. She served for 16 years on the board, and 10 of them as president, which was her biggest achievement.

Ruth was awarded the Woman of Achievement Award for Volunteers for her involvement with the River Campus symphony and Girl Scouts.

Ruth and her husband, Charlie Knote, became interested in BBQ and went to the BBQ school to become judges.

She judged at both the American Royal BBQ and the Memphis in May BBQ contests. At Memphis, she judged the world championship meat for three years.

From this experience, Ruth and Charlie wrote a cookbook, Barbequing and Sausage Making Secrets, which has sold more than 15,000 copies.

In 1992, Ruth and Charlie started the Cape Girardeau BBQ contest with the Chamber of Commerce.

You can click here to read her full obituary.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Police: Man shot in stomach near Bixby dies; suspect in custody
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

According to a release from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Williem Taylor was 15 years...
Mo. man sentenced to 33 years in deadly shooting of 12-year-old brother in 2018
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate a house fire on Apache Circle in East...
Fire Marshal called to investigate house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.