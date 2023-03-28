Heartland Votes

Ill. State Treasurer to host online auction of unclaimed property in April

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the online auction will take place on April 3 through April 7.

According to a release from the treasurer’s office, collectible coins, sports cards and jewelry are among the more than 500 unclaimed property items to be auctioned.

“The online auction is an excellent and convenient opportunity to shop for collectibles and other memorabilia,” Frerichs said. “Jewelry, cards, and souvenirs could be a wonderful addition to a personal collection or a unique gift to a friend of relative.”

Frerichs’ office oversees unclaimed property in the state.

Items to be auctioned include a 14-karat gold link bracelet, Victorian trade cards and a 1924 Saint‑Gaudens $20 U.S. gold coin. Other available items are Beanie Babies stuffed toys, collectible sports items and cards, fine jewelry, coins and currency from the U.S. and other countries, Elvis Presley memorabilia, comic books and costume jewelry will also be offered at the online auction, according to the release.

To view auction items, visit this website.

