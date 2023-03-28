Heartland Votes

Group donates weighted blankets for Poplar Bluff R-I students in need

By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Association for Family and Community Education recently donated weighted blankets to the Poplar Bluff School District for students in need within the Special Education Department.

According to a release from Poplar Bluff R-I, a dozen hand-sewn weighted blankets were dispersed to schools from early childhood to high school earlier this month. These blankets are designed to relieve anxiety through the use of deep touch pressure stimulation.

R-I Special Services Director Mindy Garrett said the blankets were gone by the end of the day.

“The blankets have been found to work well for those with autism by meeting some of their sensory needs,” Garrett said.

According to secretary Chris Waite, the Star Club, under FAFCE-Butler County, gathered on a monthly basis to sew the blankets as a community project.

The grassroots group of volunteers has made similar donations to the school system in the past, according to the release. Waite also mentioned the organization is currently creating fidget blankets for veterans with help from grant funding.

