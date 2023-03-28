Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking scheduled for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A recreational marijuana dispensary will open in Cairo off of Kessler Road.

According to a release from the Cairo mayor’s office, Blounts & Moore, LLC will build and operate an adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary. They said the new 3,200-square-foot facility will be located on Kessler Road next to Exit 1 on Interstate 57.

Representatives from the city, county, Labor Local #773, Russell Construction and the developer will be there.

When it opens, the group said the dispensary will have between 20 and 25 full-time employees.

In addition, the dispensary is expected to provide more than $30,000 in new sales tax revenue per month to the city of Cairo’s general fund, as well as new property tax revenue for all the local taxing districts.

