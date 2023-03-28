Groundbreaking scheduled for recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A recreational marijuana dispensary will open in Cairo off of Kessler Road.

According to a release from the Cairo mayor’s office, Blounts & Moore, LLC will build and operate an adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary. They said the new 3,200-square-foot facility will be located on Kessler Road next to Exit 1 on Interstate 57.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.

Representatives from the city, county, Labor Local #773, Russell Construction and the developer will be there.

When it opens, the group said the dispensary will have between 20 and 25 full-time employees.

In addition, the dispensary is expected to provide more than $30,000 in new sales tax revenue per month to the city of Cairo’s general fund, as well as new property tax revenue for all the local taxing districts.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.