Heartland Votes

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of Nashville school shooting victims

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Friday, March 31.(Michael Holzworth)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Friday, March 31.

This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooting happened at the pre-K to sixth grade school on Monday, March 27.

Investigators said three 9-year-old students and three adults were shot and killed by a 28-year-old.

Gov. Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags at half-staff.

