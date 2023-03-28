Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in remembrance of Nashville school shooting victims
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings until sunset on Friday, March 31.
This is accordance with a proclamation from the White House in honor and remembrance of the shooting victims at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
The shooting happened at the pre-K to sixth grade school on Monday, March 27.
Investigators said three 9-year-old students and three adults were shot and killed by a 28-year-old.
Gov. Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in the tribute by lowering their flags at half-staff.
