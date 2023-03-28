Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Watch for some frost tonight.....and a threat of more strong storms by Friday!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shaping up to be another cool, breezy late March day.  A weak weather system will bring clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles to parts of SE MO and SW IL….especially during the first half of today, with more sunshine this afternoon.  Temps and winds speeds look very similar to Monday.  Tonight will be clear and calm….which will lead to a freeze/frost threat.  Temps will likely be a few degrees colder than advertised by automated forecast systems…..ranging from upper 20s in valley locations to mid 30s in the Bootheel.  Scattered frost is likely.  Otherwise Wednesday will start a warming trend as winds become southerly again.

Still looking at a mild and breezy Thursday, followed by a wet and stormy Friday. Once again,  we face dual threats of excessive rainfall and severe storms.  Behind this system it will be breezy and cooler but dry on Saturday….pretty nice on Sunday.  More stormy weather looks likely next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Police: Man shot in stomach near Bixby dies; suspect in custody

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 3/28
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 3/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 3/28
First Alert Weather at 7:45 a.m. 3/28
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Quiet but cool conditions will continue for tonight