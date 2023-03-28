First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Shaping up to be another cool, breezy late March day. A weak weather system will bring clouds and maybe even a few sprinkles to parts of SE MO and SW IL….especially during the first half of today, with more sunshine this afternoon. Temps and winds speeds look very similar to Monday. Tonight will be clear and calm….which will lead to a freeze/frost threat. Temps will likely be a few degrees colder than advertised by automated forecast systems…..ranging from upper 20s in valley locations to mid 30s in the Bootheel. Scattered frost is likely. Otherwise Wednesday will start a warming trend as winds become southerly again.

Still looking at a mild and breezy Thursday, followed by a wet and stormy Friday. Once again, we face dual threats of excessive rainfall and severe storms. Behind this system it will be breezy and cooler but dry on Saturday….pretty nice on Sunday. More stormy weather looks likely next week as well.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.