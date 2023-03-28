Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cool, breezy again today; frost likely overnight

A breezy day along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.
A breezy day along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be very similar to Monday.

It will be cool and breezy.

Another weak system will bring more clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or very light showers during the first half of the day.

More sunshine is likely this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Tonight will be clear and calm which will lead to a freeze and frost threat.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s in valley locations to mid 30s in the Bootheel.

Scattered frost is likely.

Wednesday will start a warming trend as winds become southerly again.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday is looking mild and breezy with highs near 70.

Rain and storms arrive Friday, again with the dual threats of excessive rainfall and severe storms. 

Behind this system it will be breezy and cooler, but dry on Saturday and pretty nice on Sunday. 

More stormy weather looks likely next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Jonathan Cheek and Sierra Zaitona were arrested and charged with second degree murder and child...
2-year-old found dead in crib; parents charged with murder, prosecutor says
Officers with Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) are at the scene of a shooting that took...
Police: Man shot in stomach near Bixby; looking for suspect

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Quiet but cool conditions will continue for tonight
Clouds on a spring day in Dexter.
First Alert: Breezy & cooler
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook