First Alert: Cool, breezy again today; frost likely overnight

(KFVS) - Today is shaping up to be very similar to Monday.

It will be cool and breezy.

Another weak system will bring more clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or very light showers during the first half of the day.

More sunshine is likely this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.

Tonight will be clear and calm which will lead to a freeze and frost threat.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s in valley locations to mid 30s in the Bootheel.

Scattered frost is likely.

Wednesday will start a warming trend as winds become southerly again.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday is looking mild and breezy with highs near 70.

Rain and storms arrive Friday, again with the dual threats of excessive rainfall and severe storms.

Behind this system it will be breezy and cooler, but dry on Saturday and pretty nice on Sunday.

More stormy weather looks likely next week.

