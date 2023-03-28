Heartland Votes

Fire Marshal called to investigate house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at home on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, on Tuesday morning, March 28.

According to the McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Protection District, the State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

It is not clear if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back of the home.

A pillar of heavy smoke could also be seen across the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Smoke from a structure fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. could be seen across the Mississippi...
Smoke from a structure fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. could be seen across the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau, Mo.(Source: KFVS/Roger Seay)

McClure-East Fire crews said the one-story home is likely a total loss. The back of the home has the most damage.

Firefighters said they had no issues or problems putting out extinguishing the flames.

Crews with the Horseshoe Lake and Cape Girardeau Fire Departments and Alexander County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Crews responded to a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. on Tuesday morning, March 28.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
Crews responded to a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau, Ill. on Tuesday morning, March 28.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

