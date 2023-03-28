Heartland Votes

Carbondale police warn of recent scam targeting businesses

Police are investigating reports of “theft by deception” at area businesses.
Police are investigating reports of “theft by deception” at area businesses.(Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating reports of “theft by deception” at area businesses.

According to police, they responded to a Carbondale business on March 15 for one report.

They learned an unknown suspect called the business claiming to be a member of law enforcement investigating a deposit shortage. The caller instructed the employee to pay for the shortage or face legal action. Police say the employee was told to take money owned by the business and use it to buy pre-paid credit cards.

According to the police department, they received similar reports from two other businesses since that first one.

The police department encouraged employers to educate their employees about these scams. Employees should never give account information over the telephone.

Any businesses who may have become a victim of this scam, or anyone with questions about scam prevention, is encouraged to call the police department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
19 News
2 fishermen plead guilty to cheating during Lake Erie walleye tournament
The shooting took place on County Road 79 sometime around 8 p.m. on Monday, March 27.
Victim identified in deadly Bixby shooting; suspect in custody
26-year-old Austin T. Burton is wanted on a federal warrant.
Man wanted on federal warrant leads deputies on chase in Cape Girardeau Co.
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

The state fire marshal is investigating a house fire on Apache Circle in East Cape Girardeau,...
Coroner IDs woman killed in East Cape Girardeau fire; fire marshal investigating
A view of the fire from just east of Pumpkin Patch Road, near Bandy's Pumpkin Patch, on...
Crews on scene of large field fire south of Johnston City, Ill.
The state fire marshal is investigating a deadly house fire in East Cape Girardeau.
Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced the online auction will take place on April...
Ill. State Treasurer to host online auction of unclaimed property in April